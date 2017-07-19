Ribbon cutting to be held for new Haughton Middle School

The new Haughton campus is the largest middle school in Bossier Parish, and its gymnasium is the largest in the parish. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The new Haughton Middle School is set to open with the start of classes this fall. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Bossier School District officials will cut the ribbon on the new Haughton Middle School before the rush of the new academic year.

The celebration will be held Monday starting at 11 a.m. at the $30.4 million campus at 250 Champion Shores in Haughton.

Bossier schools spokeswoman Sonja Bailes said the facility, with room for up to 1,500 students, now is the largest middle school in the parish.

Likewise, she added, its gymnasium is the largest in the parish.

The former Haughton Middle campus will be reused as an elementary school for kindergarten through fifth grade.

Bossier School District students will return to class Aug. 2.

Teachers will report the previous day.

