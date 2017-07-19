New school excites students, positions Haughton for growth

The new Haughton campus is the largest middle school in Bossier Parish, and its gymnasium is the largest in the parish. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Some Bossier Parish students are excited to return to classes Aug. 2.

That's because they have a new school to attend.

Bossier School District officials cut the ribbon Monday morning on the Haughton Middle campus.

And schools Superintendent Scott Smith said the $30.4 million facility at 250 Champion Shores positions Haughton schools to handle the area's growth.

"We are the fastest growing parish in all of North Louisiana and to be able to have that foresight to be able to build a facility up here to accommodate this growth for many years to come was a great vision," said Smith.

Haughton Middle, with room for up to 1,500 students, now is the largest middle school and has the largest gymnasium in Bossier School District.

A little bigger than your childhood cafeteria? I'm live at the new HMS to show you around before the ribbon cutting this morning! @KSLA pic.twitter.com/PM3lbRLfjS — Josh Roberson KSLA (@JRobersonKSLA) July 24, 2017

School leader and parents weren't the only ones impressed with the new building.

Haughton Middle School student, Alexis Haynes, said "It was big. It was very big."

Smith added if Bossier Parish continues the grow, the size of the school will grow as well.

"We make sure to leave space for a new wing... We leave space for an addition of a new cafeteria if you have to build a cafeteria. All these things are now taking into consideration when building a new facility," he said.

Long time Haughton resident, Mike Keith, thinks the new school will help showcase Haughton and will show everyone Haughton can handle can handle the Bossier growth.

Not only will the new school allow students to learn with the latest technology, it is also going to keep them safer.

"We build schools for safety and security, of course. You have the double set of doors, so anyone that is coming must come through the double set of doors and must be greeted at the front office before coming into the school," said Smith.

The former Haughton Middle campus will be repurposed as an elementary school for kindergarten through fifth grade.

Teachers will report Aug. 1 for the start of the 2017-18 academic year.

