1 injured, 1 arrested in Texarkana stabbing

A Miller County elected official was first to assist a man suffering from a stab wound Monday evening and now the man is recovering in a Texarkana hospital.

Miller County Treasurer Teresa Reed was first to offer help to 41-year-old Daniel Hogan.

Police say around 6 p.m. Hogan his wife and daughter had just left the Salvation Army evening meal when a man who also frequents the Salvation Army stabbed him in the back.

Hogan was able to make it nearly two blocks before falling on the grounds of the Miller County Courthouse.

Reed was getting there for an after-hours meeting when she saw Hogan running toward her.

“He was screaming help me, help me and he was hollering holding his shoulder, 'I’ve been stabbed help me I’ve been stabbed and I can’t breathe,'” said Reed.

Reed said she did what she could to help before emergency crews arrived.

Hogan had a deep puncture wound to his upper back and was taken to Wadley Hospital by Lifenet Ambulance.

Police arrested 34-year-old Justin Marley and charged him with 1st-degree battery.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the stabbing and believe Marley suffers from some degree of mental incapacity.

Meanwhile, Daniel Hogan remains in the hospital in stable condition.

