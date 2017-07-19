KSLA News 12 sponsors summer food drive

KSLA News is sponsoring a summer food drive for the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana (Source: Josh Robberson/ KSLA News 12)

KSLA News 12 is sponsoring a summer food drive Wednesday and encouraging everyone to donate to a good cause.

Click here to watch KSLA News 12 This Morning streaming live for the latest on this story.

People can drop off food at the Orr KIA dealership on Bert Kouns or the KSLA News 12 studio at 1812 Fairfield Ave.

Representatives from the food bank say the summer drive is important because children have a bigger issue with hunger when school is out.

According to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, one in five children in our area suffer from hunger and the problem gets worse during the summer months.

The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana holds food drives throughout the year and provides food to more than 75,000 people across 7 parishes.

The food is gathered here and taken to homeless shelters, soup kitchens, schools, and churches.

People wanting to help can also also make a financial donation and representatives from the food bank say every one dollar donated, equals ten dollars worth of food.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.