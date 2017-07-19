Police ID 1 of 2 suspects in June armed robbery

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police have identified a man accused of robbing two people at gunpoint in June.

Police believe 21-year-old Olanzo Kelly was one of two people to rob the victims just before 1:30 p.m. on June 12 in the 1900 block of Murray Street.

The two victims claimed Kelly and other person armed with handguns robbed them of an undisclosed amount of money and property.

Investigators gathered information that led them to identify Kelly of the 2900 block of West Laurel Street as one of the suspects.

Kelly is wanted for armed robbery and his bond was set at $100,000.

Anyone with any information about this crime of Kelly's whereabouts is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or the organization's website.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.