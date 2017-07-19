Humane Society of NWLA needs help finding dogs forever homes

The Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana is asking people to adopt animals because they don't have room for anymore.

On Wednesdays the facility usually goes to two animal control locations to rescue animals, some even scheduled to be euthanized, but they can't save any at this time because they are too full.

The rescue currently has 44 dogs but says a lot of them are on medical hold at this time.

The dogs is this Facebook post are in need of a forever home to make more space for those at animal control.

Anyone interested in adopting any of the pets can email rescuehsnwla@gmail.com.

