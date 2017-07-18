Marshall, Texas, police catch sex offender - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Marshall, Texas, police catch sex offender

ARRESTED: Kevin Gerome Scott, 23 (Source: Marshall, Texas, Police Department) ARRESTED: Kevin Gerome Scott, 23 (Source: Marshall, Texas, Police Department)
MARSHALL, TX (KSLA) -

A sex offender being sought by Marshall, Texas, police is in custody.

Officers took 23-year-old Kevin Gerome Scott into custody about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities put out a public notice July 13 that he was wanted for sex offender duty to register/prior conviction and on a warrant from Texas Pardons and Paroles.

