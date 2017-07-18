Official helps wounded man who collapsed near courthouse

A man is in jail and another is in a hospital as a result of a stabbing in Southwest Arkansas.

And an elected official is being credited with being the first to come to the aid of the wounded man.

Authorities say it happened about 6 p.m. Monday in Texarkana, Ark.

Daniel Hogan, his wife and daughter had just left The Salvation Army in the 400 block of East 4th Street.

They were walking east on East 3rd Street near Laurel Street when they noticed they were being followed by a man they recognized from The Salvation Army.

Hogan's wife told authorities that the man pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed her husband in the back as the family approached Burhman Pharr Loft Apartments in the 200 block of Laurel.

The wounded man and his family ran north from the apartments and toward the Miller County Courthouse in the 400 block of Laurel.

Hogan made it nearly two blocks then collapsed on the courthouse grounds.

“It alarmed me and frightened me a little bit," Miller County Treasurer Teresa Reed said.

She was arriving for an after-hours meeting when she saw Hogan running toward her.

“He was screaming 'Help me, help me.' And he was hollering, holding his shoulder, 'I’ve been stabbed. Help me. I’ve been stabbed and I can’t breathe'."

Reed said she did what she could to help until emergency crews arrived.

Hogan was taken by ambulance to Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, Texas, for treatment of a deep puncture wound to his upper back, authorities said.

Meantime, police Officers Joe Rochelle and Catalina Segura found 34-year-old Justin Britt Marley behind Tex-Ark Antique Auto Museum across from Buhrman Pharr Apartments in the 200 block of Laurel.

Authorities said he approached the officers, admitted to stabbing Hogan and pulled a pocketknife from one of his pockets, indicating that it was the weapon he had used.

"Marley gave an unsolicited explanation as to why he had stabbed Hogan," police Capt. Bobby Jordan said.

Now Marley is being held in the Miller County Jail on one count of first-degree battery.

Investigators think he suffers from some degree of mental incapacity, Jordan said.

