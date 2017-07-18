2 men arrested in connection with credit card cloning

Two men have been arrested in Bossier City after police say the men used a skimmer to make cloned credit cards. (Source: Bossier City Police Department)

Bossier City Police Department arrested 42-year-old Adalberto Ramos and 38-year-old Emicel Garcia Artigas, both of Austin, Texas, on several counts of monetary instrument abuse.

Police say the men were seen at the Walmart in the 2500 block of Airline Dr. using multiple bank cards at a self-checkout register to purchase gift cards on Friday.

Both men were taken into custody in the parking lot after a store employee notified police about potential cloned credit card use.

Police say the suspects were found to be in possession of multiple cloned bank cards along with several gift cards they purchased.

Detectives also found about 20 more cloned bank cards, a skimmer, multiple thumb drives and a laptop capable of making cloned bank cards in the suspects’ vehicle.

Ramos and Artigas were booked into the Bossier City Jail and later transferred to the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Facility.

The investigation remains ongoing with the assistance of the United States Secret Service.

Additional charges are expected to be filed including potential federal charges.

