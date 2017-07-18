Trial for woman accused of shooting LDWF agent moved to Bossier Parish

A trial for the woman accused of shooting a Louisiana wildlife agent has been moved to Bossier Parish, according to KNOE.

Lawyers of 31-year-old Amethyst Baird requested a change of venue for the trial before Baird appeared in court in Morehouse Parish Tuesday morning.

The trial is now expected to be in Bossier Parish on Oct. 23.

Baird is accused of shooting agent Tyler Wheeler several times during a traffic stop in January.

Baird is facing multiple charges including attempted first-degree murder of a police officer.

Agent Wheeler was released from therapy last week and is back home in Monroe, according to KNOE.

Baird will appear back in court Aug. 22 for a status hearing.

