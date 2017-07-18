200+ Miller County, AR, businesses late on their taxes

The Miller County, Ark., tax collector's office says the county is owed $213,671.67 by more than 200 businesses that are in arrears on their taxes. (Source: Google Maps)

More than 200 Miller County, Ark., businesses are delinquent on their taxes, records show.

The one that owes the most has a 4-year-old tax bill of $13,924.67, according to the Miller County tax collector's office.

On the other end of the spectrum, the county says one taxpayer has owed as little as $2.83 since 2004.

Some of the businesses on the list have been in arrears for 14 years, records show.

All told, the county says it is owed $213,671.67.

Click here to view the complete list of Miller County's delinquent commercial taxpayers and how much each owes.

