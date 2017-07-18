Meeting being held tonight to recommend future of Caddo's Confederate monument

The committee charged with recommending what to do with the Confederate monument outside the Caddo Courthouse in downtown Shreveport is meeting Tuesday evening.

The gathering set to start at 6 p.m. came nearly two weeks after the panel hit a snag in announcing its decision.

The Caddo Parish Commission's Monument Advisory Committee was supposed to announce its recommendation July 5.

But its members voted to adjourn before the meeting even started.

The absence of one of the committee members prompted the delay.

Panel member John Andrew Prime made the motion to adjourn the meeting once he learned that Jackie Nichols would not be allowed to vote via phone.

Prime said that Nichols, as secretary, is a key member of the panel and that she is a member of United Daughters of the Confederacy, which manages the land on which the monument sits.

Tuesday evening, the panel is expected to present at least one drafted recommendation and vote whether to present it to the Caddo Commission.

The Caddo Parish Long-Range Planning/Special Projects Citizen Advisory Committee and its monument advisory subcommittee have been working to craft their recommendations for almost a year.

At one point, there were four different recommendations regarding placement of the monument, whether it should stay or be moved, said Gary Joiner, vice chairman of the panel's monument advisory subcommittee.

Tuesday's meeting is being held on the third floor of Louisiana Tower, 401 Edwards St. in Shreveport.

This is a developing story. Check back here for the latest details we continue to receive them.

