Caddo Confederate monument panel again delays meeting

The committee charged with recommending what to do with the Confederate monument outside the Caddo Courthouse in downtown Shreveport again has delayed its decision.

A meeting that was set to start at 6 p.m. Tuesday now has been postponed until Aug. 10.

Seven members, enough to constitute a quorum of the Caddo Commission's Monument Advisory Committee, were present.

But the gathering at Louisiana Tower was called off because two members were absent.

It is the second delay in as many weeks for the panel.

Committee members also postponed their meeting July 5 when one member was absent.

Panelist John Andrew Prime made the motion to adjourn that meeting once he learned that Jackie Nichols would not be allowed to vote via phone.

Prime explained then that Nichols, as secretary, is a key member of the panel and that she is a member of United Daughters of the Confederacy, which manages the land on which the monument sits.

Tuesday evening, the committee was expected to present at least one drafted recommendation and vote whether to present it to the Caddo Commission.

The Caddo Parish Long-Range Planning/Special Projects Citizen Advisory Committee and its monument advisory subcommittee have been working to craft their recommendations for almost a year.

At one point, there were four different recommendations regarding placement of the monument, whether it should stay or be moved, said Gary Joiner, vice chairman of the panel's monument advisory subcommittee.

