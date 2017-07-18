Caddo grand jury indicts 2 over separate slayings in Shreveport

A Shreveport woman now charged in connection with the shooting death of an Oklahoma man whose body was found last week inside a truck parked in downtown Shreveport.

A Shreveport woman now charged in connection with the shooting death of an Oklahoma man whose body was found last week inside a truck parked in downtown Shreveport.

Shreveport woman arrested in slaying of elderly man found dead in truck

Shreveport woman arrested in slaying of elderly man found dead in truck

A man is behind bars after being charged in connection with a fatal stabbing Saturday morning.

A man is behind bars after being charged in connection with a fatal stabbing Saturday morning.

Raymond G. Johnson, 51, of Shreveport, one count of second-degree murder. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Raymond G. Johnson, 51, of Shreveport, one count of second-degree murder. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

INDICTED: Shemeka Shanta Jackson (left), 35, of Shreveport, one count of manslaughter; 51-year-old Raymond George Johnson, 51, of Shreveport, one count of second-degree murder (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Caddo grand jury today indicted two people in connection with two separate slayings earlier this year.

Now 35-year-old Shemeka Shanta Jackson, of the 700 block of Cotton Street in Shreveport, faces a charge of manslaughter in connection with the death of an Oklahoma man.

Authorities say 70-year-old Kenneth Clay Foshee of Broken Bow was found dead May 5 in a truck parked in downtown Shreveport. He had been shot in the head.

In an unrelated case, the grand jury indicted 51-year-old Raymond George Johnson, of Shreveport, on a charge of second-degree murder.

He is accused of fatally stabbing 44-year-old Yolanda Moore on April 29 in a house in the 2600 block of Randolph Street.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.