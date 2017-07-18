LA Tech projected to win C-USA West

Sweltering heat and only a little rain expected through the end of the weekMore >>
Sweltering heat and only a little rain expected through the end of the weekMore >>
Shreveport Aquarium has set Aug. 31 as its opening date.More >>
Shreveport Aquarium has set Aug. 31 as its opening date.More >>
Authorities think they have the right people in custody. Formal charges have yet to be filed.More >>
Authorities think they have the right people in custody. Formal charges have yet to be filed.More >>
The state is looking for female veterans to help facilitate the monthly conversations.More >>
The state is looking for female veterans to help facilitate the monthly conversations.More >>
A Natchitoches man is facing charges after police say he broke into multiple burglaries.More >>
A Natchitoches man is facing charges after police say he broke into multiple burglaries.More >>
Investigators say 3 people are in custody and charged with murder in connection with the death of a Southeast Oklahoma man whose body was found in a well last week.More >>
Investigators say 3 people are in custody and charged with murder in connection with the death of a Southeast Oklahoma man whose body was found in a well last week.More >>
The man accused of killing a Shreveport police officer was in court Tuesday morning and another court hearing has been set for next month.More >>
The man accused of killing a Shreveport police officer was in court Tuesday morning and another court hearing has been set for next month.More >>
An East Texas man has been found after police say he was for two months.More >>
An East Texas man has been found after police say he was for two months.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards announced the availability of millions of dollars in additional federal funding for flood prevention in Northwest Louisiana.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards announced the availability of millions of dollars in additional federal funding for flood prevention in Northwest Louisiana.More >>