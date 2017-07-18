LA Tech projected to win C-USA West

DALLAS, Texas --- Conference USA announced Tuesday that Louisiana Tech has been selected to finish atop the C-USA West division, according to preseason media voters.

Western Kentucky is projected to win the C-USA East division.

If the two were to successfully win their respective divisions, it will mark the first time there will be a repeat meeting between two teams in the conference title game.

The two teams split their two games last season, with Louisiana Tech winning the regular season matchup and Western Kentucky winning in the conference title game.

They will open conference play against each other on September 16 at Western Kentucky this season.

FULL PRESEASON STANDINGS

C-USA West (first-place votes):

1) Louisiana Tech (20)

2) UTSA (7)

3) Southern Miss (1)

4) North Texas

5) Rice

6) UTEP

7) UAB

C-USA East (first-place votes):

1) Western Kentucky (20)

2) Middle Tennessee State (4)

3) Old Dominion (3)

4) Marshall (1)

5) Florida Atlantic

6) Florida International

7) Charlotte