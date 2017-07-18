Shreveport Aquarium targets Aug. 31 as its opening date

Shreveport Aquarium is set to open Aug. 31.

"That date is dependent on the aquarium to be able to condition the environment for the sea life to make sure that they are going to be safe and healthy in their individual tanks," spokesman Jake Wood said.

A grand opening date will be announced in the coming weeks, he added.

Season tickets are on sale and available on the aquarium's website.

