Louisiana to hold monthly gatherings for female veterans

Louisiana women who are military veterans soon will have another avenue to network, support one another and build friendships.

The state Veterans Affairs Department plans to launch Coffee Conversations for female veterans in August.

"There are currently 32,411 female veterans in the state. And we need to do more to connect with one another. This is one way to do that," said Alejandra "Alex" Juan, the state's female veterans outreach coordinator.

Louisiana's Veterans Affairs Department is looking for female veterans throughout the state to help facilitate the monthly conversations.

If interested in serving as a coordinator or to learn more about the program, contact Juan by by calling (225) 219-5005 or by sending email to alex.juan@la.gov.

