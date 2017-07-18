Natchitoches police arrests repeat offender for burglary

A Natchitoches man is facing charges after police say he broke into a vehicle.

On July 14 around 4 a.m. officers in Natchitoches noticed a vehicle with a broken window in a parking lot in the 800 block of Second Street.

The victim, a Florida resident, told police his vehicle was parked in the parking lot on Second Street while he was staying at the Chateau St. Denis.

After searching the area, police found 38-year-old Rufus Demery with several items that were identified by the victim as stolen.

Demery was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center and charged with simple burglary of a motor vehicle.

His bond is set at $5,000 and a parole hold was placed by Louisiana Probation and Parole.

This makes the fifth time Demery has been arrested for burglary related charges in five years, according to police.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.