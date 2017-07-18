Community rallies around 2 Bossier teachers hurt in wreck

Weeks before the start of school, officials say two Bossier City teachers are recovering in the hospital after being seriously wounded in a car accident. (Source: Amanda Barnett)

Weeks before the start of school, two Bossier Parish schoolteachers are recovering in the hospital after being seriously hurt in a car accident.

Janeanne and Maggie Hulst were headed home from San Antonio when it happened.

"From what I understand, there was a car in front of my Mom and sister," Amanda Gewalt said. "They swerved because they realized they were going to hit the other vehicle. And so Mom and Maggie were right there to take the hit."

Gewalt remembered getting the call about the wreck.

"It was surreal, it was a flood of emotion. I thought my Dad was calling me to tell me that they had made it in town. … That's usually what happens."

Gewalt's sister is Maggie Hulst, a kindergarten teacher at R.V. Kerr Elementary. Their mother is Janeanne Hulst, a teacher at Plantation Park Elementary.

Now the two teachers are putting their back-to-school plans on hold as they focus on recovering.

"I know the first thing that my sister said to me after she woke up and after everything was hitting her, she wanted to know that she would be OK. ... She wanted to know that I was there. ... And the next thing out of her mouth … I'm not going to be able to start school."

Staff members say Janeanne Hulst has been teaching at Plantation Park in Bossier City for 24 years.

"She's kind of the mama of the school because she has been here the longest," said Tanya Hilburn, the school's principal. "So everybody goes to her to get the wisdom that's needed.

"She's a hard worker. She never gives up, which is one reason why we know her recovery is going to be successful."

To aid in their recovery, R.V. Kerr and Plantation Park elementary schools have teamed up with River City Grille to hold a fundraiser July 25.

People who come out to support them must bring a flyer.

River City Grille says it will donate 10 percent of customers' pre-tax bill to the Hulst family.

A GoFundMe page also has been set up to help with their medical expenses.

