3 charged with murder of missing Oklahoma man found dead in well

Divers and other members of Broken Bow Fire Department's rescue team worked Thursday afternoon and well into the evening to get the remains out of the old well on Church Street off Oklahoma Highway 3 just outside Broken Bow.

Oklahoma authorities are investigating the discovery July 12 of a body in a old well about 15 miles north of Idabel. Investigators think it could be the remains of 41-year-old Harold Jones, whose sister reported him as missing July 5. (Source: KSLA)

Jones' body was found after investigators gathered information that he may have been beaten and thrown into a well. (Source: Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation)

Investigators say 3 people are in custody and charged with murder in connection with the death of a Southeast Oklahoma man whose body was found in a well last week.

The truck was stopped July 8 in Mount Pleasant, Texas. The driver told police he bought the vehicle "from a guy" July 3 in Clarksville, Texas.

"That information helped Oklahoma investigators locate persons with details which have led to what is presumed to be Jones’ body," according to OSBI investigator Chad Dansby.

Charges were filed in McCurtain County District Court for Murder in the Second Degree on Monday against 42-year-old Marvin Earl Baty of Clarksville, Texas, 31-year-old Heather Melancon and 25-year-old Bo Greenwood, both of Idabel, Oklahoma.

Authorities say Melancon and Greenwood were arrested on Friday and Baty was arrested on a murder warrant out of McCurtain County at his home in Clarksville. He is currently being held in the Red River County Jail in Clarksville.

Melancon and Greenwood are being held in the McCurtain County Jail.

