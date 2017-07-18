Martial arts students give stuffed animals to kids in need

Students of an ArkLaTex martial arts school dropped off a mountain of toys Tuesday.

For the third year, Pak's Karate Academy of Northwest Louisiana collected stuffed animals to give to children in need.

The latest delivery to youths who call Providence House home amounted to 487 plush toys, up from previous efforts.

"My students at the karate school, we're always into community service. That's just part of what we do as martial artists is to give back," said Heidi Chapman, owner of Pak's Karate.

The academy's owners began talking about adding community service projects for their students three years ago.

It was the students themselves who thought up a teddy bear drive.

"One of the kids happened to bring in a teddy bear that they said, 'Yeah, I'm giving this to my next-door neighbor, they were in a house fire, they lost everything.' And it was like, well, there we go. Let's do a teddy bear drive," Chapman said.

The delivery Tuesday was part of the teddy bear drive the group holds every summer.

"I just want to make sure they feel comfortable in the place that they are so that they can have a better home one day," said Cody Teague, a student with Pak's Karate.

"I get to come here and be part of a group that has given to people," added Harrison Walker, a student.

