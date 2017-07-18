New hearing set for accused cop killer

The man accused of killing Shreveport police Officer Thomas LaValley has a new trial date.

The man accused of killing Shreveport police Officer Thomas LaValley has a new trial date.

Accused cop killer Grover Cannon was back in Caddo District Court in Shreveport for a sanity hearing. Those proceedings, however, had to be postponed. Here's why.

Accused cop killer Grover Cannon was back in Caddo District Court in Shreveport for a sanity hearing. Those proceedings, however, had to be postponed. Here's why.

The man accused of killing a Shreveport police officer was in court Tuesday morning and another court hearing has been set for next month.

Prosecutors and defense lawyers met in a closed hearing with a judge. Afterwards, the defense attorney told KSLA News 12 another hearing was set for August 24.

Grover Cannon is accused of killing Officer Thomas LaValley in August of 2015.

Caddo District Judge Ramona Emanuel granted a request by attorneys representing the 29-year-old to have their client's trial delayed.

According to the Caddo Parish Clerk of Court, Cannon's trail has been scheduled for April 16, 2018.

LaValley was reportedly shot six times when he responded to a suspicious persons call inside a home.

Cannon was also wanted on attempted second-degree murder from an attack July 15, 2015, on another person.

He also faces a battery of a police officer charge is in relation to something that happened Dec. 1, 2015, while he was in jail.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.