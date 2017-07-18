Accused cop killer in court for hearing

The man accused of killing Shreveport police Officer Thomas LaValley has a new trial date.

Accused cop killer Grover Cannon was back in Caddo District Court in Shreveport for a sanity hearing. Those proceedings, however, had to be postponed. Here's why.

The man accused of killing a Shreveport police officer will be in court Tuesday morning to decide if he is ready for trial.

A judge is expected to decide where prosecutors and defense lawyers stand and if they are ready for a trial.

Grover Cannon is accused of killing Officer Thomas LaValley in August of 2015.

Caddo District Judge Ramona Emanuel granted a request by attorneys representing the 29-year-old to have their client's trial delayed.

The Shreveport man's new trial date was set for July 24.

LaValley was reportedly shot six times when he responded to a suspicious persons call inside a home.

Cannon was also wanted on attempted second-degree murder from an attack July 15, 2015, on another person.

He also faces a battery of a police officer charge is in relation to something that happened Dec. 1, 2015, while he was in jail.

