Man wanted on video voyeurism charges arrested

After a Facebook post went viral, a man is wanted on video voyeurism charges.

After a Facebook post went viral, a man is wanted on video voyeurism charges.

The man wanted on video voyeurism charges turned himself in Monday night, according to Bossier City Police spokesman Mark Natale.

Police say 34-year-old Russel Cole Harty is being held at the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Facility and was booked on charges for video voyeurism.

Harty, of Gladewater, Texas is accused of placing his mobile phone under a dressing room partition at the Old Navy on Beene Boulevard in Bossier City, according to Natale.

He allegedly captured video or photos of a 17-year-old female who was trying on clothing in a dressing room stall.

Harty is a registered sex offender in Texas. BCPD is working with authorities in East Texas regarding this case.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.