Red River boat launches reopen

The Red River Waterway Commission announced the public boat launches are all back open to those wishing to use them.

That includes launches along the Red River in Natchitoches, Caddo and Bossier parishes.

The boat ramps were closed to the public due to high water and the announcement comes after water levels started to recede.

According to the Red River Waterway Commission, additional cleaning and repairs on the docks may be necessary to accommodate the launching process.

Boaters may experience delays in launching caused by temporary closures of the ramps during these periods.

