SPAR hosts summer basketball league to keep kids off the streets

Members of SPAR play basketball while talking about the Safe Summer Basketball League their hosting. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The Shreveport Public Assembly & Recreation department hosts safe summer basketball league to help keep young men out of trouble.

Project Director with SPAR, Patrick Wesley, says the teams typically practice and play from 6 pm to 11 pm.

"It's basically just trying to find a safe haven for our kids and get them off the streets during those peak crime hours of the evening," said Wesley.

The league is for boys and ranges from ages 10 to 24.

It is also meant as an outlet for young men to give them something to do and also healthy exercise.

We're shooting the rock this morning and telling you about the Safe Summer Basketball League which helps kids stay away from crime! @KSLA pic.twitter.com/glenTfHUEk — Josh Roberson KSLA (@JRobersonKSLA) July 18, 2017

One of the requirements do be in the league is that players have to sit and listen to a speaker for the 30 to 45 minutes before every game.

"No workshop, no jump shot," said Wesley.

One of those speakers is Sargent Washington with Shreveport Police.

"We want to let them know about the power of choices and how to make the right choices in life," said Washington.

We're talking to Sgt. Washington this morning. He's one of the speakers in the Safe Summer League. Check it out: https://t.co/4lIUFvdkQE pic.twitter.com/u9TrtVZwkv — Josh Roberson KSLA (@JRobersonKSLA) July 18, 2017

To find out more about how to get involved with the Safe Summer League, visit the SPAR website.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.