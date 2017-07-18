SPAR hosts summer basketball league to keep kids off the streets

If it's positive or otherwise uplifting news, you'll find it right here.More >>
The girl’s father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.More >>
Authorities have released no details about what led to the shooting of Justine Damond, a meditation teacher and bride-to-be who was killed late Saturday by an officer who reportedly fired his weapon from the passenger seat of a squad car.More >>
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
Tropical Storm Don has formed east of the Windward Island, with watches and warnings issued for portions of that region, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
Security footage shows a goat headbutting the glass doors at a Colorado business until they shatter.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about someone he appointed to a powerful state board.More >>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.More >>
By now, you've probably heard all about the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, and you probably already knew about St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.More >>
