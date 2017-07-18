Cable barriers along LA 3132 hit halfway mark

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says construction of cable barriers along highway 3132 is a little more than halfway complete.

Those barriers have already been placed along parts of interstates in the state. LA 3132 is the first state highway to have the barriers placed on it.

"Most of the westbound side of the barriers that are being installed is complete," said LA DOTD Spokeswoman Erin Buchanan. The cables have been strung. Some of them, the tension has been placed on the cables themselves, some of it not. So you will see some slack in some of those cables until they add the tension to them. They are also working on porting the concrete base for the eastbound side of the cable barriers."

Buchanan also says they have plans to install barriers along I-49 from Caddo to Natchitoches Parish and along parts of I-220.

Cable barriers are designed to prevent cross over accidents.

Tammy Willson lost her daughter Casey Colley in December 2013 in a head-on crash on LA 3132 near W. 70th St. The driver of another car accidentally crossed the grassy median and drove into oncoming traffic, killing Casey.

Willson believes cable barriers could have saved her daughter's life.

LA DOTD says the construction of the barriers along 3132 will honor the memory of Casey.

