Shed catches fire behind vacant house

Shreveport fire department is investigating what started a shed fire Monday night behind a vacant house.

It happened just before midnight in the 400 block of West 76th Street between Linwood and Wallace avenues.

Firefighters say they found a small shed fully engulfed in flames behind the vacant house when they arrived.

The fire was under control in minutes.

No injuries were reported.

