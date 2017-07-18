Shed catches fire behind vacant house - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shed catches fire behind vacant house

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
(Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12) (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport fire department is investigating what started a shed fire Monday night behind a vacant house.

It happened just before midnight in the 400 block of West 76th Street between Linwood and Wallace avenues.

Firefighters say they found a small shed fully engulfed in flames behind the vacant house when they arrived.

The fire was under control in minutes. 

No injuries were reported.

