Ringgold runaway found - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Ringgold runaway found

Posted by KSLA Staff
Connect
Destiny Nicole Smith, 15. (Source: Ringgold Police Department) Destiny Nicole Smith, 15. (Source: Ringgold Police Department)
RINGGOLD, LA (KSLA) -

A Ringgold runaway is back with her custodial parent.

Town police began looking for 15-year-old Destiny Nicole Smith after she ran away the night of July 13.

Authorities said she left through a window of her bedroom at her home in the 2500 block of Del Mar Drive.

Copyright 2017. KSLA. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly