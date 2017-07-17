Texarkana airport gets nearly $1 million for a new taxiway

Texarkana's regional airport is getting nearly $1 million in federal funds for a new taxiway.

The $982,998 for Texarkana Regional-Webb Field is part of the Federal Aviation Administration's airport improvement program for fiscal year 2017.

It is the only facility in Arkansas to receive an AIP grant.

And the only other ArkLaTex airport receiving such funding is Ruston Regional, which is getting $247,500 to extend a runway.

Funding for Texarkana Regional was announced Monday by U.S. Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton and U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman.

“Texarkana’s airport is a valuable resource to the community," says a statement the lawmakers released. "This investment will enhance safety for travelers and promote economic development in the region.”

Texarkana Regional-Webb Field is three miles northeast of Texarkana, Ark., and jointly owned by Arkansas and Texas.

The airport opened in 1929 with two sod runways, one measuring 3,500 feet long and the other 3,000 feet long.

Texarkana Regional now has two asphalt runways, one that is 6,601 feet long and 150 feet wide and another that is 5,200 feet long and 100 feet wide.

American Eagle has three flights daily seven days a week to Dallas-Fort Worth.

