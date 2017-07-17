Authorities expand search for missing Marthaville woman

The home that Orsborn and Nobles once rented together in the 400 block of Front Avenue in Calvin. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA)

Authorities are expanding their search for a missing Natchitoches Parish woman.

A small house in the small Winn Parish town of Calvin is so far the only link to the missing 23-year-old Cynthia Orsborn.

The Marthaville woman was first reported missing by her brother, Christopher Orsborn, more than a month ago on June 13th.

"In Natchitoches Parish, we determined that she had just left. Right now, we have her classified as a missing person," said Natchitoches Parish Detective Jonathan Byles.

Natchitoches Parish deputies turned the case over to the Winn Parish Sheriff's Office after she was last seen in that area by her boyfriend, J.D. Nobles.

Deputies said Nobles told them she got into a car in Calvin and was driven off.

Authorities said Orsborn had more ties to Calvin.

"She was last seen there at the house with Nobles," said Winn Parish Sheriff Cranford Jordan.

Orsborn and Nobles rented a home together in the 400 block of Front Avenue in Calvin.

When KSLA visited the home, no one came to the door. The door also had a padlock on it.

Sheriff Jordan said his deputies have scoured the area around that home.

"A search team searched the area up around the house with cadaver dogs and we didn't find anything," he told KSLA.

Just 10 days after the last time Orsborn's family saw her, Natchitoches deputies arrested Nobles on June 23, charging him with allegedly violating the protective order Orsborn filed against him.

"There was a domestic disturbance back in November of 2016," said Det. Byles. "At which time, under Louisiana law which is called Gwen's Law, you're entitled to a protective order."

Nobles remains the only person of interest in Orsborn's case with each passing day causing more concern for authorities.

"With someone going missing for a lengthy period of time and not having what we call any leads into the investigation, our greatest fear would be homicide," Det. Byles said.

KSLA reached out to members of Orsborn's family who declined an interview but said they are trying to cope with her disappearance along with the disappearance of here father, Michael Orsborn, whom deputies report has been missing for 12 years.

Natchitoches deputies told KSLA Nobles will serve 14-30 days in jail for violating Orsborn's protective order.

If anyone has any information on Orsborn's whereabouts, they're urged to call the Winn Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-628-4611.

