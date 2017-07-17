ETX man sentenced for stealing government property

A Bowie County man must serve 30 months in federal prison for theft of government property and pay back more than $750,000.

The sentenced was handed down on July 14 against Jason Allen Autrey.

Autrey pleaded guilty on Feb. 9 to theft of government property.

According to information presented in court, Autrey stole several vehicle parts consisting of Hawker batteries and Bradley Bolt-On Armor Kit parts from the Red River Army Depot in Hooks, Texas.

Once Autrey removed the items from the Depot, he took them to Tri-State Iron and Metal in Texarkana, AR to sell them.

The total value of the items stolen was at least $762,000. The total sum of cash he received was $22,959.

Autrey was employed as a heavy equipment mechanic inspector in the Dynamometer Section of Maintenance Directorate at the Red River Army Depot.

This case was investigated by the United States Army, Red River Army Depot and Criminal Investigators.

