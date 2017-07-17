Gov. Edwards visits NWLA to announce flood funding

Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to make a couple stops in Northwest Louisiana this week to announce major funding for flood projects.

Gov. Edwards will make an announcement on Tuesday 10 a.m. at Government Plaza regarding flood money for the region through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP).

The governor has previously announced $22 million in HMGP funding from the March 2016 flooding.

The program funds are federal funds administrated by the state and directed by the governor to advance projects that will help prevent or lessen the impact of any future flooding.

One event he is scheduled to go to is the ribbon cutting for AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana on Jewella Avenue on Tuesday morning at 11.

Gov. Edwards is also expected to be at a ribbon cutting for the Office Hub in Shreveport on Wednesday.

