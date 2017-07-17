Gov. Edwards announces additional $4.9M for flood prevention in NWLA

Governor John Bel Edwards announced the availability of millions of dollars in additional federal funding for flood prevention in Northwest Louisiana.

"As of today, we are able to announce a total of $4.9 million in hazard mitigation grant program funds into this region for resiliency projects. And what I want you to understand is this is supplemental allocation for the March flood and a reallocation of dollars that remained with us from Gustav and Ike," explained Gov. Edwards.

That's in addition to $22 million in funding announced by the Edwards administration for flood preventing and mitigation in December in response to the March floods.

Edwards made the announcement Tuesday morning at Government Plaza in Shreveport, acknowledging the extent of the disaster and the resilience shown by victims around the state.

"As you know, last year's flooding wreaked havoc on every corner of our state. Literally, every corner of our state, in March with record flooding in Southwest Louisiana, Northwest Louisiana, Northeast Louisiana and including where I live in Southeast Louisiana," Gov. Edwards said. "I visited this region in the aftermath of the storm and I saw people's lives turned upside down and as a state, we have to make targeted investments to prevent this from happening in the future."

According to the governor, Caddo Parish will receive $1.6 million in funding on top of the $689,000 announced in December. The additional funding will be used buy up flood-prone properties and reduce the number of repetitive losses in those areas.

Bossier Paris is getting $1.1 million in addition to the $1.1 million announced in December. They will also be using that money to acquire flood-prone properties to reduce the number of homes that experience repetitive flooding and to address those that were substantially damaged in the March 2016 flooding.

Gov. Edwards has also directed $41,000 to Bienville Parish on top of $288,000 announced in December for their efforts to pursue hazard mitigation projects, including upgrading culverts and hardening embankments.

The money comes through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP), which are federal funds administered by the state and directed by the governor to advance projects that will help prevent or lessen the impact of any future flood.

