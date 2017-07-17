These tips can help keep your pets safe in the summer heat

One of the worst things you can do if you think your dog is suffering a heat stroke is to give it a cold bath, said , said Dr. Catherine Foret, of University Veterinary Hospital. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Pet owners should be aware that, just like them, their pets also can suffer from heat stroke. (Source: KSLA News 12)

With July and August being the hottest months of year, pet owners should be aware that just like them, their pets also can suffer from heat stroke.

Watch KSLA News 12 at 6 streaming live on KSLA.com and on the KSLA News 12 mobile apps.

Symptoms of heat stroke in pets include excessive panting, difficulty breathing, increased heart rate, drooling, stupor, diarrhea and vomiting, according to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Immediately call your veterinarian if you think your pet is suffering from heat stroke, said Dr. Catherine Foret, of University Veterinary Hospital.

And one of the worst things you can do if you think your dog is suffering a heat stroke is to give it a cold bath, she added.

"Those red blood cells are experiencing a lot of stress as they are getting warmer. And to shock them causes as much destruction as heating them."

Watch KSLA News 12 at 6 for more tips on how to keep your pet safe this summer.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

