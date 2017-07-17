Texarkana poised to lead AR in making medical marijuana a reality

Texarkana is poised to be the first city in Arkansas to take a step toward making sales of medical marijuana a reality.

Arkansas voters said yes to legalizing the sale of marijuana for medical purposes seven months ago.

This evening, Texarkana's Board of Directors are scheduled to discuss setting business license fees for medical marijuana dispensaries and cultivation facilities.

Board members have been working on the proposal for months.

It calls for a cultivation fee of $50,000 for the first year and sets the startup fee for a dispensary at $7,500.

City manager Kenny Haskin expects directors to vote on the ordinance during their meeting that starts at 6 p.m.

If so, he said, Texarkana will be the first city in Arkansas to take this action on medical marijuana.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.