Texarkana board approves two medical marijuana regulations

Texarkana is the first city in Arkansas to take action on medical marijuana after board members unanimously passed two regulations on Monday night.

Texarkana’s Board of Directors voted yes to setting business license fees for medical marijuana dispensaries and cultivation facilities.

It calls for cultivation fee of $50,000 for the first year and sets the startup fee for a dispensary at $7,500 and $11,000 for the yearly renewal fee.

Board members have been working on the proposal for months.

The city also approved zoning ordinances to allow dispensaries to locate inside the city limits.

The city manager said marijuana dispensaries could begin appearing before the end of the year.

Arkansas voters said yes to legalizing the sale of marijuana for medical purposes seven months ago.

