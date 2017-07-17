ETX man found after missing for 2 months

FOUND: Authorities say 54-year-old Daniel Leroy Knox, of Harrison County, Texas, was found after missing for 2 months. (Source: Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office)

An East Texas man has been found after police say he was missing for two months.

Harrison County, Texas, authorities say 54-year-old Daniel Leroy Knox was reported missing May 17.

Deputies say he was found in Overton, TX and is well and living in Gregg County.

