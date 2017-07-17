ETX man found after missing for 2 months - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

ETX man found after missing for 2 months

HARRISON CO., TX (KSLA) -

An East Texas man has been found after police say he was missing for two months.

Harrison County, Texas, authorities say 54-year-old Daniel Leroy Knox was reported missing May 17.

Deputies say he was found in Overton, TX and is well and living in Gregg County.

