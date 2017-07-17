Authorities seek help finding ETX man missing for 2 months

MISSING: Authorities say 54-year-old Daniel Leroy Knox, of Harrison County, Texas, stands about 5’10” tall, is heavy set, wears glasses and drives a 2010 Kia Rio with Texas license plates. (Source: Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office)

An East Texas man has been missing for two months.

Now Harrison County, Texas, authorities are asking for the public's help finding him.

Authorities say 54-year-old Daniel Leroy Knox was reported missing May 17.

He texted a friend that he was home from Little Rock, Ark., which is a trip of about 240 miles.

Knox has not been seen or heard from since that time.

And it appears it has been several weeks since he has been at his home on Estesville Road just southeast of Longview, Texas, said Harrison County sheriff's Lt. Jay Webb.

Knox stands about 5’10” tall, is heavy set and wears glasses.

He drives a 2010 Kia Rio that neighbors say they have not seen recently at his residence. It has Texas license plates.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Knox to call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 923-4000.

