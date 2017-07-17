Monopoly-like game highlights Shreveport; flies off shelves

A game that uses Shreveport based businesses and landmarks is flying off shelves across the city. (Source: Late for the sky.com)

A game that uses Shreveport based businesses and landmarks is flying off shelves across the city.

“It’s a hometown version of Monopoly that has businesses and points of interests on it… as opposed to the original monopoly which was Atlantic City," said Gary Joiner Professor of History at LSUS.

The board game called Shreveport-opoly is a monopoly-like game made by Late For the Sky.

“This is hometown stuff and this is what you want to do and oh, I know there… that place. I’ve been there. And if you land on, well I know where I am that type of thing. It’s a great concept.” Joyner said.

According to the company's website,

How do you make a game about the great city of Shreveport, La? While it’s impossible to include everything, we jammed all the Shreveport we could into this box. It’s full of parks, attractions, rich culture, and of course...delicious food - a little something for every Shreveporter! looking for a fun way to experience port city?

“Yeah, I think it's neat to kind of showcase some of these different businesses throughout Shreveport. Some that folks might not even know about that have been there for years or some that might be new here like us,” said Andrew Nation president of Great Raft Brewing.

In order to win, gamers must buy their favorite Shreveport properties, increase their rent by collecting city blocks and trade them in for keys to the city.

But before you get there, you may land on a piece of Shreveport-history.

“The strand has been a part of Shreveport for so many years… She just celebrated her 92nd birthday. She is an icon, she is one of the things people know about,” Bradley said.

Elaine Bradley is the director of development for the Strand Theatre. She says the game helps to remind people of the lustrous history that port city has.

“A board game like this helps people to see what wonderful things we have here. To share it with other people and come to know and love it,” Bradley said.

The game also adds in some traffic jams, property taxes, and parking fines.

Walmart officials say the game was put on shelves Friday and was sold out within days.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.