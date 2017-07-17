Shreveport loses Boneheads

A sign posted on the doors of Boneheads announce the closure July 17 of the restaurant in the 4400 block of Youree Drive in Shreveport. (Source: Curtis Heyen/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport's Youree Drive corridor lost another restaurant Monday.

It is Boneheads, an eatery in the 4400 block that was popular for its grilled items and Paleo Diet offerings complete with Piri Piri sauce.

The closure is because the franchise lost its corporate pricing from food vendors, said Danny Reynolds, co-owner of the Shreveport franchise.

A sign on the restaurant's locked doors reads:

"Unfortunately, Boneheads franchises have experienced several closings recently and this has made it difficult for us in Shreveport to get the signature food items and pricing supplied to us as per contract."

Reynolds said they are keeping their options open and looking at new franchise opportunities.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.