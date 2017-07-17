Caught on camera: Theft of trailer from new Haughton Middle School

A silver or gray Dodge Ram was caught on security video leaving the new Haughton Middle School with the stolen trailer. (Source: Haughton Police Department/Facebook)

Someone brazenly hooked a truck up to a utility trailer at the newly-built Haughton Middle School late last week, and it was all caught on camera.

Now, police are hoping someone can help them track down the thieves.

It happened on the afternoon of July 13, according to the Haughton Police Department on Facebook.

A silver or gray Dodge Ram was caught on security video leaving the school with the stolen trailer.

Police say all tips can be reported anonymously.

