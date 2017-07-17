Caddo deputies seek man in connection to burglaries

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Authorities are looking for a man who they believed is connected to two burglaries in North Caddo Parish.

Deputies say there are three arrest warrants for 30-year-old Jeremy Cherall Scroggins, of Shreveport.

Scroggins is wanted for the simple burglary of two homes on Dixie-Shreveport Road between June 14 and 16. He is accused of hitting one of the homes twice on consecutive days.

He is described as being 5’4 weighing about 145 pounds.

Deputies say Scroggins also has ties to Oil City.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call Caddo detectives at 675-2170 or 681-0700, or Crime Stoppers at 673-7373.

