4 in custody after Ashdown shooting, police ID victims

Ashdown, Ark., resident Hassan Muhamad said the gunshots were fired outside his home, hitting two people. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The Ashdown Police Department has released the names of the two men shot Sunday morning.

Police say 19-year-old Desmond Smith was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived at the hospital from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

Samari Covington, 19, was shot in the arm and later transferred to a Texarkana hospital, according to police.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on Washington Street in Ashdown.

Police say 4 people in a red Dodge Charge came by a house on Washington looking for one of the people who lived there.

A relative reportedly told the people in the car to leave because they suspected they were there to fight.

Smith and Covington, who were visiting, went out to the car and the car was about to leave when multiple shots were fired hitting them both as well as 2 parked cars, according to police.

A person who lived at the house drove them to Little River Memorial Hospital.

A witness identified one of the people in the car as Joshua King of Dequeen, AR.

Officers found several 9mm shell casings at the scene and put out an alert for other agencies to be on the look out for the car.

The suspected car was then stopped by Sevier County and Dequeen officers near Dequeen a few hours later.

All four people in the car, including King, were taken into custody and are all being held pending formal charges.

