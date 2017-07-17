Tips for recognizing heat stroke in pets

With July and August being the hottest months of the year pet owners in the ArkLaTex should be aware that just like people, animals can suffer from heat stroke, too.
By the end of the week, afternoon highs could be in the mid-90s, with max heat indices near 105 degrees.
According to the Animal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, signs of heat strokes to look out for in pets are excessive panting, difficulty breathing, increased heart rate, drooling, weakness, stupor, bloody diarrhea and vomit and a body temperature above 104 degrees.
Below is how to treat heat strokes in pets, according to the Red Cross:
