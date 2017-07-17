Independence Bowl Foundation seeks feedback through survey

The Independence Bowl Foundation is looking for feedback about the bowl through a survey.

The survey should take about 5 minutes and the responses will be kept confidential, according to the survey website.

Anyone who completes the survey by July 18 will be eligible to enter a drawing for tickets to the upcoming 2017 Kickoff Luncheon featuring coach, Steve Spurrier.

Click here to take the survey.

Tickets for the 2017 Independence Bowl are now on sale. To get tickets you can call (318) 221-0712 or buy online here.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.