Woman stabbed at Shreveport inn

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police are investigating a stabbing Monday morning that happened at an inn.

It happened just before 5 a.m. at the Royal Inn in the 1900 block of North Market Street, according to dispatch records.

Little details are known at this time, excluding the extent of the victim's injuries. 

