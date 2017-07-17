Woman injured at Shreveport inn after argument

Shreveport police are investigating a domestic argument Monday morning that happened at an inn.

It happened just before 5 a.m. at the Royal Inn in the 1900 block of North Market Street, according to dispatch records.

The call initially came into the 911 dispatch as a stabbing, but police later said it was a domestic argument that turned physical and that no one was stabbed.

The victim received minor injuries according to police.

