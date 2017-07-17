New Marshall Junior High behind on construction, students future uncertain

Many junior high parents in Marshall claim their student's school supply list for the 2017-2018 school year is too long.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.More >>
An Indiana woman decided not to let her cancelled $30,000 wedding to go to waste and threw a party for the homeless.More >>
Oscar-winning character actor Martin Landau won three Golden Globes and played a master of disguise in the original Mission: Impossible television series.More >>
Three adults and one child have been hospitalized after a lightning strike reported on the Isle of Palms, according to Chief Ann Graham with the Isle of Palms Fire Department.More >>
The man survived with only a black scorch mark on one finger where he believes the electricity left his body.More >>
One person was arrested following a heroin-related crash that shut down an entire interstate Saturday morning.More >>
A murder case that haunted the East Alabama community 10 years ago and was dragged out after two trials will once again be revisited in a national murder TV show.More >>
The officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in the 1100 block of 15th Place Southwest.More >>
