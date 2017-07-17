New Marshall Junior High behind on construction, school leader say they have a plan

Contractors are asking an East Texas school board for a little more time on the new Marshall Junior High that was expected to be finished by the start of the 2017 school year.

According to Marshall Independent School District spokesman David Weaver, the new school to replace the current Marshall Junior High will need a two-week extension on construction which won't be finished until August 29, one day before school starts.

Weaver said in an email that the board is currently looking at options on what to do with the student in the meantime.

"We hope to have something in place to announce early next week, but as of this time, I can't comment on any of the details," wrote Weaver. "Once the plan is finalized and approved by the school board, we will then release all the information regarding the start of school."

The board will hold its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday at 5:30 pm where the issue will likely be discussed.

The school is part of the Marshall Independent School District 2015 Bond which was voted on by residents. The bond allocated $109,210,000 to build four new schools and renovate the current Sam Houston Middle School.

Weaver noted the other three elementary schools are right on schedule and expected to open on time.

For a look at the details of the bond and the other school currently under construction, click here.

After KSLA's initial report, Superintendent Jerry Gibson with Marshall ISD stated in an email that the Board of Trustees does have a plan in place which will be voted on at Monday's meeting.

