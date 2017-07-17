New Marshall Junior High behind on construction, school leader say they have a plan

Many junior high parents in Marshall claim their student's school supply list for the 2017-2018 school year is too long.More >>
Many junior high parents in Marshall claim their student's school supply list for the 2017-2018 school year is too long.More >>
The BBC reported a large fused together mass of 17 of the lenses constituted a "bluish foreign body" in her eye that she somehow claimed to not know were there.More >>
The BBC reported a large fused together mass of 17 of the lenses constituted a "bluish foreign body" in her eye that she somehow claimed to not know were there.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.More >>
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.More >>
A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.More >>
A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.More >>
Storm, a golden retriever, is a good dog.More >>
Storm, a golden retriever, is a good dog.More >>
Police say the car was parked and unlocked, and the boy could have been inside for hours.More >>
Police say the car was parked and unlocked, and the boy could have been inside for hours.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in the 1100 block of 15th Place Southwest.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in the 1100 block of 15th Place Southwest.More >>
A murder case that haunted the East Alabama community 10 years ago and was dragged out after two trials will once again be revisited in a national murder TV show.More >>
A murder case that haunted the East Alabama community 10 years ago and was dragged out after two trials will once again be revisited in a national murder TV show.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>